4 killed in single-engine plane crash in southwestern Utah

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Authorities in say four people were killed when a single-engine airplane crashed in rural southwestern Utah. The Iron County Sheriff’s Office said deputies discovered the aircraft after responding to a report of a fire just before 7 p.m. Saturday about five miles east of Cedar City. The pilot and three passengers were pronounced dead at the scene and their identifies were not released pending notification of next-of-kin. The National Transportation Safety Board identified the aircraft as a Diamond DA-40 and said it was investigating. Further details including the origin and destination of the aircraft were not immediately available.