No. 25 Utah women race past No. 16 Oklahoma 124-78

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Gianna Kneepkens scored 24 points, Kennady McQueen and Alissa Pili added 21 each and No. 25 Utah routed No. 16 Oklahoma 124-78 on Wednesday night.

After racing to a 54-39 halftime lead the Utes (4-0) outscored the Sooners (3-1) 41-20 in the third quarter and matched the school record for points in a game.

Utah was 13 of 40 from 3-point range and shot 55% overall (45 of 82) after a blistering 64% second half and assisted on 33 of 45 baskets. They outrebounded Oklahoma 51-31 and had 10 fewer turnovers.

Isabel Palmer added 17 points, Dasia Young had 13 and Teya Sidberry 10.

Reyna Scott scored 15 points for Oklahoma. Skylar Vann added 12 points and Taylor Robertson and Kennady Tucker 11 each each.

The Sooners shot 41% but only made 3 of 16 from distance.

