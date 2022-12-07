Skip to Content
Warriors’ Curry, Green, Wiggins sidelined against Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins sat out for Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night against the Utah Jazz, who were missing Lauri Markkanen and Mike Conley.

Curry skipped the game because of soreness in his left ankle, Green is out with tightness in his left hip and Andrew Wiggins has a strained right adductor. For Utah, Markkanen was ill and Conley has an injured left knee.

