Jones helps Weber State deal Utah State first loss, 75-72

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Dillon Jones had 16 points and Weber State handed Utah State its first loss, 75-72 on Monday night.

Jones added nine rebounds for the Wildcats (5-7). Junior Ballard scored 14 points and Dyson Koehler added 12.

Steven Ashworth led the Aggies (9-1) with 16 points and five assists. Sean Bairstow scored 14 and Daniel Akin pitched in with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Ballard scored 11 in the second half to rally Weber State from a 43-29 halftime deficit.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

