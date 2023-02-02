Skip to Content
AP Utah
By
Published 10:16 PM

Johnson’s 14 help BYU down Loyola Marymount 89-61

KIFI

By The Associated Press

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Spencer Johnson scored 14 points as BYU beat Loyola Marymount 89-61 on Thursday.

Johnson was 6 of 10 shooting (2 for 4 from distance) for the Cougars (15-10, 5-5 West Coast Conference). Rudi Williams scored 13 points, going 4 of 7 and 4 of 4 from the free throw line. Jaxson Robinson recorded 13 points and shot 5 for 9, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc.

The Lions (16-8, 6-4) were led in scoring by Jalin Anderson, who finished with 19 points. Cameron Shelton added 15 points for Loyola Marymount. In addition, Keli Leaupepe had 11 points and six rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. BYU hosts Pacific while Loyola Marymount visits San Diego.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Article Topic Follows: AP Utah

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content