Shulga scores 29 as Utah State downs Air Force 80-65

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Max Shulga had 29 points in Utah State’s 80-65 victory over Air Force on Tuesday night.

Shulga added seven rebounds for the Aggies (20-7, 9-5 Mountain West Conference). Trevin Dorius scored 17 points and added seven rebounds. Sean Bairstow went 5 of 9 from the field to finish with 11 points.

The Falcons (13-14, 4-10) were led in scoring by Jake Heidbreder, who finished with 16 points and four assists. Air Force also got 13 points and two steals from Carter Murphy. In addition, Rytis Petraitis finished with 10 points and nine rebounds.

Shulga led his team in scoring with 12 points in the first half to help put them up 40-32 at the break.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

