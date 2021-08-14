Huge electric guitar art project taking shape in Gillette

AP Wyoming

By JAKE GOODRICK

Gillette News Record

GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — A huge electric guitar is beginning to take shape in Gillette. The art project is the brainchild of Wilson Restrepo, who began working on it this summer along with his son, Pedro Piedrahita. The Gillette News Record reports the finished project will measure 22 feet long. Restrepo hopes the giant axe will become a mainstay in Gillette. He’s building it in the Area 59 maker space and plans to submit it for possible public display next summer. Restrepo grew up in Colombia and came of age in the era of classic rock. He doesn’t play guitar but has an affinity for collecting music.