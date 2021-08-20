Campbell County votes to form 8th Wyoming college district

AP Wyoming

GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming is set to gain an eighth community college district after Campbell County voters decided to spin off their own district. The Gillette News Record reports the special election measure Tuesday passed by well over a 2-to-1 margin. Voters also elected seven trustees for the new Gillette Community College District. County officials certified the results Thursday. Gillette College is in the Northern Wyoming Community College District along with Sheridan College in Sheridan. Discontent with two-college district came to a head when district officials voted in 2020 to cut sports programs at both colleges to save money amid state funding cuts.