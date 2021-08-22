Wyoming judge thriller writer to publish 3rd novel

AP Wyoming

By JONATHAN GALLARDO

Gillette News Record

GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — A judge in Wyoming writes thriller novels when he’s not wearing a robe. Gillette Circuit Judge Paul Phillips writes under the pen name James Chandler. Phillips spent four years on his first book, “Misjudged,” which was published in November. His second novel, “One and Done,” came out in February. Phillips tells the Gillette News Record he just finished his third book, “False Evidence,” and it’s scheduled for release in October. All three books center around Sam Johnstone, a veteran who takes a job at a law firm in a small Wyoming town, hoping for a fresh start.