Judge offers reduced fines in exchange for COVID-19 vaccines

AP Wyoming

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A judge in Wyoming is offering defendants a break in their court fines if they agree to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Natrona County Circuit Court Judge Steven Brown began offering the deal earlier this summer after seeing vaccination rates stagnate. Less than 40% of those eligible for vaccines in Wyoming are fully vaccinated. Brown tells the Casper Star-Tribune he sees vaccination as a community service. On Monday, he offered to take $200 of a woman’s $560 fine if she got fully vaccinated within 30 days. The fine would be reduced when she returned with proof of immunization. Brown says not everyone is taking the deal.