Wyoming embraces Jeffree Star despite homophobia, his past

AP Wyoming

By ELLEN GERST

Casper Star-Tribune

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Jeffree Star is, inarguably, the biggest celebrity in Casper, Wyoming. The Youtuber-slash-makeup mogul first landed there in December, saying he wanted to work on his autobiography. The Casper Star-Tribune reports Star is gay, covered in tattoos and often dresses androgynously. In a state that can be suspicious of outsiders and has a record of homophobic incidents, Star’s transition to life in Casper has been surprisingly quiet. Star’s past is marred by racist comments he has made. But even Wyoming residents who know about his past seem willing to look beyond it and embrace his presence in the state.