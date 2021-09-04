On burned land, Montana couple gets help to build Earthship

AP Wyoming

By ANNA PAIGE

The Billings Gazette

BELFRY, Mont. (AP) — Bill and Ruth Craven’s longtime dream to build and live in a sustainable home known as an Earthship was nearly snuffed out in mid-June. A wildfire forced them to evacuate their property between Belfry and Red Lodge. When they returned, a yurt they’d been living in and all the building supplies they’d amassed had been destroyed. Once the surrounding community members heard of the Cravens’ misfortune, people reached out with donations, tools and supplies. And in mid-July, about 30 people from Columbia, Mexico and across the U.S. arrived to help build the home. The first phase has been completed, and the Cravens hope to be able to move in before winter.