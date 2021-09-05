Dead hiker found in Grand Teton National Park

AP Wyoming

MOOSE, Wyo. (AP) — The body of a deceased climber has been recovered from the Teewinot Mountain area of Grand Teton National Park. Park officials say another climber spotted the body at the base of the Black Chimney climbing route on Saturday. The National Park Service is investigating. Based on a marked map found with the victim, he appears to have been climbing alone with the intent of climbing the East Face route. The victim’s name is being withheld until family members can be notified.