Wyoming set to fight vaccine mandate in courts, Legislature

AP Wyoming

By MEAD GRUVER

Associated Press

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming’s governor says the state is preparing to go to court and possibly hold a special legislative session to counter President Joe Biden’s plans to require worker vaccinations against the coronavirus. Gov. Mark Gordon in a statement calls Biden’s plan “government overreach.” The plan announced last week will require vaccination for workers at health care facilities, federal contractors and employees in the executive branch. Employers with more than 100 workers will need to require employees to be vaccinated or tested weekly for COVID-19. While Republicans criticize the plan, they’re praised by the American Medical Association. The latest surge in COVID-19 is killing over 1,000 people in the U.S. each day.