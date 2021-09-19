Man gets 80 years prison in killing of 2, injuring officer

AP Wyoming

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado man has received an 80-year prison sentence in the 2018 killing of two people and attempted murder of an Aurora police officer. Thirty-one-year-old Demarcus Brown-Jones had been convicted in May on second-degree murder, reckless manslaughter and other charges. Police were investigating a reported fight in August, 2018 near the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus when officers found several people with gunshot wounds, including an 8-year-old boy. Later, during an exchange of gunfire with an officer, the officer was hit but released from the hospital a day later.