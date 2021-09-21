Wyoming governor activates Guard for hospital COVID-19 cases

AP Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming’s governor has activated the Wyoming National Guard to provide temporary assistance to hospitals that are dealing with a surge of patients with COVID-19. Gov. Mark Gordon activated 95 soldiers and airmen on Tuesday to serve at 24 sites in 17 Wyoming cities. Guard members will help with cleanup, food service, COVID-19 screening, managing supplies of personal protective equipment and other support tasks. The Guard members will serve 14- to 30-day rotations, with the potential to extend through the end of the year. On Tuesday, there were 190 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Wyoming, down from a recent high of 223 on Sept. 8.