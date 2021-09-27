3 Yellowstone wolves killed in first week of Montana hunt

AP Wyoming

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Yellowstone National Park biologists say three gray wolves from a large pack that’s popular among tourists have been killed by hunters in Montana. Park officials said Monday that two female pups and a female yearling from the Junction Butte pack have been killed since the season opened earlier this month. That comes after state officials recently removed longstanding limits on how many wolves can be killed in areas bordering the park. Park officials want the state to reinstate the quotas. The Junction Butte pack draws tourists from around the world for the chance to glimpse one of the animals. Montana’s wolf season runs through March 15.