Maldonado scores 28 points to send Wyoming past Howard 78-71

By The Associated Press

ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands (AP) — Hunter Maldonado scored 28 points, 19 in the second half, and Wyoming beat Howard 78-71 on Friday night in a Paradise Jam contest.

Maldonado also contributed three steals for the Cowboys (3-1). Ethan Anderson went 5 of 7 from the field to add 11 points. Jake Kyman recorded nine points and finished 3 of 4 from the field.

Elijah Hawkins led the Bison (2-4) in scoring, finishing with 17 points and six assists. Howard also got 14 points, eight rebounds and two steals from William Settle. In addition, Bryce Harris had 11 points.

Howard led 38-32 at intermission.

NEXT UP

Wyoming takes on Santa Clara on Wednesday, and Howard visits Austin Peay on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

