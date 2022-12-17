Skip to Content
AP Wyoming
By
Published 11:26 AM

2 Wyoming men missing after attempting rescue on thin ice

KIFI

MOORCROFT, Wyo. (AP) — Two men who drove their all-terrain vehicle onto a frozen reservoir in northeastern Wyoming to rescue another man who fell through the ice are missing, authorities said.

The men drove onto Keyhole Reservoir, north of Moorcroft, on Thursday night to try to help the man, who was able to pull himself out and was later rescued by firefighters, the Crook County Sheriff’s Office said.

First responders also found a third man who was on the ATV but discovered open water in the area where the would-be rescuers were last seen and evidence the vehicle had entered the water. Witnesses lost sight of the vehicle before authorities arrived.

Winds that reached speeds of 50 mph, poor visibility and frigid temperatures forced rescuers to call off the search at 11 p.m.

They resumed looking Friday, but the men were not found by midday. Nighttime temperatures will be at or below zero starting Saturday.

The reservoir is about 155 miles (249 kilometers) northeast of Casper and is a popular ice fishing location.

Article Topic Follows: AP Wyoming

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content