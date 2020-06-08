Skip to Content
Blackfoot
today at 3:57 pm
Published 3:59 pm

Blackfoot School District summer food program begins June 15

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Blackfoot School District 55 Summer Food Service Program begins June 15.

Meals will be provided to all children ages 1-18 without charge. Adults can purchase a meal for $3.95.

From June 15 to June 30, meals will be grab and go.

From July 1 to July 31, there will be an open kitchen where social distancing will be enforced until further notice.

Meals will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at the following locations:

  • Groveland Elementary
  • I.T. Stoddard Elementary
  • Donald D. Stalker Elementary
  • Blackfoot Heritage Sixth Grade
  • Independence High School
  • Ridge Crest Elementary
