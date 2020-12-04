Idaho State Veterans Cemetery in Blackfoot to open Monday

Blackfoot

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The new Idaho State Veterans Cemetery in Blackfoot will open to the public on Monday.

Hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The administrative office is closed on weekends and Federal holidays.

In an effort to protect the health and safety of clients and staff during your visit, follow all guidance related to COVID-19 that is issued by the CDC, Office of the Governor, and Southeastern Idaho Public Health. The wearing of facemasks is required at your visit and during committal services.

The Veterans Cemetery services that are provided will include Pre-Registration and burial benefit information and scheduling of future burial services.

The 40-acre cemetery will serve more than 20,000 eastern Idaho veterans and their families. It will have plots for in-ground casket burials and three options for cremation. There will be space for in-ground inurnment, a scatter garden and a columbarium, which is a building with nooks to place urns.

The Idaho State Veterans Cemetery in Blackfoot remains in various phases of construction that are estimated to be complete in the Spring of 2021. A formal dedication ceremony will be planned for a future date also in the Spring of 2021.

The cemetery is located at 2651 Cromwell Lane, Blackfoot, Idaho 83221.