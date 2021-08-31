How to purchase EISF tickets at discount prices

Blackfoot

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – The Eastern Idaho State Fair is less than a week away, and right now, gate and carnival tickets are being offered at discount pricing when you purchase them on or before Sept. 2.

This is the sixth year you can easily purchase carnival and gate tickets at discount pricing online at www.funatthefair.com.

Purchasing tickets before opening day will save you .50 cents on each Adult & Senior Ticket and keep you from waiting in line for entry. Children 5 and under are always free.

Carnival wristbands are also being sold in advance at a $5 discount. You can also take advantage of mid-week savings by purchasing Pepsi Wristbands in advance.

Pre Fair Price Fair Time Price Adult Gate Ticket (12 & up) $6.50 $7 Senior Gate Ticket (65 & up) $4.50 $5 Child Gate Ticket (6 – 11) $3 $3 Ultimate Happy Pass ($79 Value!) Entire Week’s Fair & Horse Racing Admission (September 1, 2, 6 & 7) $40 $40 Carnival Wristband Unlimited rides any ONE day; gate admission not included $25 $30 Pepsi Wristband Unlimited Rides Tues, Wed, OR Thurs; gate admission included $27 $27

New this year, gate and carnival tickets will be available online all week during the Fair as well as during our presale dates. So if you arrive at the EISF and see a long line to buy tickets, you can easily jump online and take care of it right from your smartphone.

These advance ticket sale savings and more are made possible in part by the Eastern Idaho State Fair’s two Grand Champion Title Sponsors: Bingham Healthcare, Teton Auto Group and Bank of Commerce.