Blackfoot
By
today at 11:54 AM
Published 12:04 PM

The sky’s the limit for reading

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - A local school says the sky's the limit when it comes to reading.

Students were surprised to see a helicopter land on the Wapello Elementary school grounds in blackfoot Tuesday, and it  was even more surprising to see a man wearing a Timberwolf head, the school's mascot, get out of the chopper.

But under that mascot head was the school's principal Mr. Noble.

The whole idea was to get the kids excited to meet reading goals this year.

If they read all year and keep their goals, they will get a chance to a ride in one of Tadd Jenkin's helicopters on a tour around West Yellowstone next year.

