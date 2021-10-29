Air ambulance transports 1 to hospital after crash

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State Police is investigating a crash that occurred at 3:11 p.m. Thursday at N 1200 W and US26, west of Blackfoot, in Bingham County.

A 26-year-old male from Blackfoot was driving northbound on N 1200 W, in a Chevrolet Silverado, hauling a P J Trailer containing 1000 gallons of diesel fuel. A 22-year-old male from Rexburg was operating a heavy equipment crane, eastbound on US 26. When the Chevrolet failed to stop at the stop sign, the crane struck the attached trailer. Diesel fuel was spilled from the trailer.

The driver of the crane was taken by air ambulance to a nearby hospital.

Traffic on US26 was blocked in both directions for approximately five hours and forty minutes. Crews will continue with clean-up Friday.

The crash remains under investigation.