Recent vandalism sparks policy changes at Blackfoot Movie Mill

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - Recent vandalism at the Blackfoot Movie Mill has sparked changes in how the theater owners plan to operate.

The Lott family calls the BlackFoot Movie Mill their labor of love. They opened the theater in 2018 after 15 months of construction and design.

But since it's opening, the theater's been hit with an unfortunate pattern of vandalism.

We've had graffiti, we've had broken chairs. We've had we've cut chairs with a knife," theatre owner Kent Lott sais. "Typically what happens is their folks will buy their tickets and then the folks will leave, then they're here unattended and then we have vandalism problems."

Now the theater is left with few options, either make policy changes or raise prices.

"We have as few staff as possible so that we can keep our overhead as low as we can, so that we can offer affordable concessions and ticket prices," manager Brandon Lott sais. "It was either we need to make some implement changes and get the community's help. Or we're going to have to just continue to raise our prices so that we can afford to have more staff members here to, you know, babysit, if you will."

Under those changes, movie goers under 17 wont be able to attend rated R movies without an adult. Customers younger than 13 will need a parent or guardian to attend PG-13 movies with them.

The Blackfoot Police Department has also volunteered to help out.

"They're going to on Friday and Saturday nights and through the holidays when it's a little bit more hectic," Brandon said.

The Lott family also thanked community's continued support and asked movie goers keep an eye out.

"We love being here. We we feel like we're treated like rock stars in Blackfoot. Everybody's been so good to us very supportive," Kent said. "But we do need some help from the community."