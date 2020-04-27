Injured man rescued in the Heise area

Breaking News

HEISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies along with Jefferson Central Fire, Idaho Falls Fire and Air Idaho Rescue responded to Table Rock Road in the Heise area to a report of an injured man Saturday around 2 p.m.

Bystanders were able to call for help when the man was found injured from working underneath his pickup.

Deputies later found out while the man was laying on his back underneath the vehicle, it began to move and rolled over the top of him.

Deputies and QRU arrived and stabilized the man’s injuries until Air Idaho Rescue arrived and transported him to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center where he is expected to recover from his injuries.