Police release video explanation of February officer-involved shooting

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Pocatello Police Department has released a video explanation of an officer-involved shooting that happened on February 25, 2020.

This video is intended to provide the public with more information regarding the officer-involved shooting where Pocatello police shot and killed 23-year-old Neal Stuart Nevada of Fort Hall after officers say he came at them with a knife.

This video contains graphic content and strong language. Viewer discretion is advised.

The incident was investigated by the East Idaho Critical Incident Task Force.

During the course of the investigation, witnesses were interviewed and evidence was gathered.

The Twin Falls County Prosecutor has found the officers were justified in their actions.

Nevada had a past criminal record, including felony battery.

Police were called to settle a domestic disturbance near Idaho State University.

When they arrived, Nevada had left in a car.

Police found him a short time later, where Nevada confronted them with a knife, and officers shot him.

Neal Nevada

Officers tried to keep him alive but were unsuccessful.

No officers were hurt.