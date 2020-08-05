Tornado warning canceled
NEELEY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - UPDATE 6:23 p.m.: The National Weather Service has canceled the tornado warning and replaced it with a special weather statement.
The storm has weakened below the tornado threshold but is still as strong storm as it comes across portions of Power and Bingham Counties.
Gusty winds 45- 50 mph are still possible with this thunderstorm.
ORIGINAL: The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a tornado warning for west central Power County and southwestern Bingham County until 6:45 p.m.
At 6:02 p.m. a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Neeley, moving north at 10 mph.
Weather spotters reported a funnel clouds.
Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter.
Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.
