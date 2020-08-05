Tornado warning canceled

Breaking News

NEELEY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - UPDATE 6:23 p.m.: The National Weather Service has canceled the tornado warning and replaced it with a special weather statement.

The storm has weakened below the tornado threshold but is still as strong storm as it comes across portions of Power and Bingham Counties.

Gusty winds 45- 50 mph are still possible with this thunderstorm.

ORIGINAL: The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a tornado warning for west central Power County and southwestern Bingham County until 6:45 p.m.

At 6:02 p.m. a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Neeley, moving north at 10 mph.

Weather spotters reported a funnel clouds.

Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter.

Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.