Blackfoot Mountain Fire threatens structures

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Blackfoot Mountain Fire started on private land and burned on state land Monday around 2:15 p.m.

The East Idaho Interagency Fire Center said structures and power lines in the fire perimeter are threatened.

There are no evacuations or closures.

The fire is six miles west of the Blackfoot Reservoir and has burned 150 acres.

The cause is undetermined.

The fire is 0% contained. Crews estimate full containment for Tuesday at 6 p.m.

BLM and Forest Service crew are working in unified command with the Caribou County Fire Department.

Six federal engines as well as Caribou County Resources, one water tender (BLM, USFS, Caribou County Fire Department) one helicopter and six retardant planes are currently working the fire.