Fire evacuations underway in Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A wildland fire is burning east of Pocatello near Alvin Ricken Drive.

The Pocatello Fire Department reports crews are actively working the fire on Alvin Ricken between a Barton and East Terry.

The Chubbuck Fire Department and BLM are assisting.

Idaho State Police are assisting with traffic control northbound Interstate 15 near milepost 68.

Idaho State University is evacuating nearby buildings, including the Accelerator Center and the EAMES Complex.

The fire is also burning near the On Semiconductor facilities.

Pocatello Fire said no other evacuations are needed at this time.

The fire department asks people to avoid the area if possible.