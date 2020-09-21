Skip to Content
Breaking News
By
today at 3:42 pm
Published 3:40 pm

Fire evacuations underway in Pocatello

Pocatello fire evacuations underway sept 21 _2
Pocatello Sept 21 weather_21NEWPOCSKY
Pocatello fire evacuations underway sept 21

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A wildland fire is burning east of Pocatello near Alvin Ricken Drive.

The Pocatello Fire Department reports crews are actively working the fire on Alvin Ricken between a Barton and East Terry.

The Chubbuck Fire Department and BLM are assisting.

Idaho State Police are assisting with traffic control northbound Interstate 15 near milepost 68.

Idaho State University is evacuating nearby buildings, including the Accelerator Center and the EAMES Complex.

The fire is also burning near the On Semiconductor facilities.

Pocatello Fire said no other evacuations are needed at this time.

The fire department asks people to avoid the area if possible.

Local News / News / Pocatello / Top Stories

Curtis Jackson

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply