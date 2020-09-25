Pocatello Police looking suspect with pistol

Breaking News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A number of police officers are searching a Pocatello neighborhood for a man who was seen breaking into homes.

Police have blocked off an area around Greenacres Elementary near the intersection of East Walnut Street and Hyde Avenue.

They say the suspect is a man in his 20's and may have stole a pistol from a home.

They say he was wearing black clothing and has multiple piercings.

Police are going house to house looking for the man.

They telling people to lock their doors and shelter in place.

If you see the suspicious man contact Pocatello Police.