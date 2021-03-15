High-speed chase ends with suspect crashing his car

Breaking News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - One man is in the Bannock County Jail Monday morning after leading officers on a high-speed chase.

Fort Fall Police say they tried to pull over 54 year old Ricky Wallace on an outstanding warrant at 12:05 am Monday morning.

He then tried to flee from the officers in a black Chevy Camaro.

The pursuit continued southbound on Interstate 15. Pocatello Police officers laid down spike strips at the Pocatello Creek Road exit.

Wallace hit the spikes, popping his tires, and then exited the interstate at Clark street. He drove west at a high rate of speed before crashing at the turn near the Center Street underpass.

Wallace then tried to run from police but they were able to tase him and stop him.

He was taken to the Bannock County Jail after being medically cleared by Paramedics.

The Fort Hall Police Department told Local News 8 that they would release more information on the pursuit later Monday Morning.