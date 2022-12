A mountain lion has been spotted near Elmore St. in Pocatello early Saturday morning. Police are asking residents near the area to take caution and stay alert. If anyone near the area notices the mountain lion, contact the Pocatello Police Department immediately at (208)234-6100. Do not approach the animal, and keep a close eye on small kids and pets. The animal was spotted on ring cameras in the 2000 block of Elmore St. at around 4 a.m. Saturday morning.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.