Boil Advisory issued for Falls Water Company customers

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Falls Water Company is issuing a boil advisory for approximately 6,700 customers in Bonneville County this morning.

They lost water pressure for approximately 20 minutes this morning due to equipment failure. Their equipment is back up and running but they are issuing the advisory to be safe.

This means customers should boil their water for 2 minutes before consumption.

They plan to take their first water samples by 9 a.m. this morning.