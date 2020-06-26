Saturday is ‘Back in Business Day’ in Idaho Falls

Business Watch

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - In an effort to encourage community members to shop local, Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper proclaimed Saturday, June 27 as ‘Back in Business Day.'

The proclamation urges “residents of the community to shop local, patronize local merchants, and otherwise utilize the services of local enterprises that day and throughout the year to help the local economy rebound strongly.”

We spoke with Brady’s a local business in Idaho Falls who tells us why it’s so important to shop in small businesses.

“Well they help support the whole local economy, you know, we employ a lot of people, I have 30 employees. That's 30 people that would be on unemployment. We did qualify for the loan, it got us back up on our feet, and then things took off so all these guys got off unemployment and are working," Steve Brady said.