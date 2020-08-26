Elevation Labs celebrates 25 years of business

Business Watch

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Elevation Labs in Idaho Falls is celebrating it's 25 years of business.

The company started off with four people in a small office to now employing over 400 people, operating under three buildings.

Elevation Labs is primarily a cosmetic company but once COVID-19 hit they immediately got working on making hand sanitizers and soap.

They donated over 7,000 bottles of hand sanitizers to employees and members of the community.

"We just want to say, thank you to everybody from the Chamber of Commerce to the Mayor here in town. We've always gotten great support. It's been a great place to have our business. We have a division also in Denver, and that we're growing in but I've worked with everyone from Ireland to all over the world, several cities around America. I'll tell you, Idaho Falls is one of the great communities to have a business of our size and to be able to grow and have the support, we've had from, from all elements to the community so I want to say thank you for that," said Michael Hughes President & CEO Elevation Labs.

Hughes says unlike most businesses, they are booming during the COVID pandemic.

They are looking to hire and will have a job fair Thursday and Friday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

