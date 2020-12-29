New CEO takes over Bannock Development, to focus on digital footprint

Business Watch

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - There's a new face at the helm of Bannock Development, a nonprofit focused on the continued growth of the county.

MiaCate Kennedy was recently named the new CEO of Bannock Development. She hails from the Seattle area, where she led the Greater Kingston Chamber of Commerce. Her background in IT and business development are guiding her focus in the job.

Kennedy plans to enhance the area's digital footprint by developing a better use of Google's features. She will begin working on that project with the Pocatello Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce at the start of new year.

“If you notice when you come to the site or look up Pocatello, we don’t have enough pictures on there and that really makes a difference. If I work hard enough, I’m hoping Google will map out the entire area,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy also hopes to dive head first into the Northgate Project. She wants to use her position in the nonprofit to facilitate stronger communication with the parties who are bringing the new neighborhood to life.

“That way we’ll have a better idea of what Northgate is turning into,” Kennedy said.

For the past month, Kennedy has been learning on the job from the interim CEO of Bannock Development, Jim Johnston. Johnston, who praised Kennedy's potential and vision, is concerned with that the working-from-home trend is stifling some development.

“As a result, I think that’s impacted commercial real estate in terms of the types of businesses that would have otherwise come to Pocatello,” Johnston said, siting some setbacks with potential business deals in the Northgate.

Even so, Kennedy and Johnston see a future for office space in the area.

“I think we all miss each other and I think the hybrid office will be what the future holds. I think younger generations will want that, they’re used to it now,” Kennedy said.

Despite the strained economy and changing workforce, Johnston and Kennedy say several big businesses are still looking to our area for their future. However, until deals are finalized, they can't be specific.

Kennedy has high hopes for the county's future.

“It couldn’t look brighter. I’m very encouraged by this amazing Board and all the support we have. So stay tuned, because good things are coming,” Kennedy said.