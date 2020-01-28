Felony meth trafficking arrest after driver attempts to elude officers

Crime Tracker

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - An Idaho Falls Police Officer was patrolling the area of 17th Street and Fife Avenue when the officer saw a vehicle driving east on 17th Street with its headlights off just before midnight.

The officer caught up to the vehicle at the stoplight at 17th and S. Boulevard, where the vehicle ran a red light and nearly caused an accident in the intersection by turning in front of an oncoming vehicle.

The officer then initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle, and while the officer was walking up to the vehicle, the vehicle pulled away and fled at a high rate of speed.

For safety reasons, the officer did not initiate pursuit of the vehicle but called out a description of the vehicle and the license plate to other Idaho Falls Police officers in the area.

Multiple officers responding to the area witnessed the vehicle fleeing at a high rate of speed and running multiple stop signs.

Officers located the vehicle near Garfield and Holmes approximately three minutes later.

The driver and a passenger fled from the vehicle and attempted to hide from officers.

Officers gave chase on foot and were able to locate both individuals. The driver was found hiding in the shadows of a residence on Holmes Avenue, and the passenger was found hiding in an alleyway nearby.

Chantel Borron, 32, of Idaho Falls, admitted to driving the vehicle and was arrested for felony eluding in a motor vehicle.

Traci Lin Hall, 49, of Idaho Falls, was found in possession of 42.4 grams of methamphetamine, 1.4 grams marijuana and a pill identified as a Schedule II narcotic as well as various items of drug paraphernalia.

Hall was arrested for felony drug trafficking, felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor resisting and obstructing, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and an arrest warrant out of Bingham County.

Borron and Hall were transported to the Bonneville County Jail.