18-year-old sentenced for aggravated assault with use of a deadly weapon

Crime Tracker

BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Bingham County Prosecutor Paul Rogers announced 18-year-old Isabelle Jolley pleaded guilty and was sentenced Monday on one count of aggravated assault with use of a deadly weapon.

Aggravated assault is punishable for up to five years in prison, and the deadly weapon enhancement extends that by 15 years, for a total of 20 years.

The parties reached an agreement that Jolley would plead guilty to the aforementioned charge and enhancement and the recommendations would be restricted to the conclusion of the pre-sentence investigation.

The Bingham County Prosecutor Paul Rogers confirmed the victim in this case was satisfied with the result of negotiations and hopes the offender receives proper help.

The prosecutor's office said in a release Jolley entered the home of Andrew Young, with whom she had a prior relationship with, with the intent to enter and kill herself in front of him. She dressed in a hood and a mask and when she entered the house her plans changed to the intent to shoot Young and then herself. As she pointed the gun at Young while he was laying on his couch, the gun failed to fire and Young hit the weapon out of Jolley’s hand, and she ran out of the house. Young picked the gun up and followed her out away from his house and to the road and then fired several times at her vehicle as she drove away. Jolley was struck once in the leg and received collateral wounds to the face from a shattered window.

Young was also charged and has pleaded guilty to firing a firearm at an occupied vehicle and will be sentenced in the upcoming months.

The pre-sentence investigation came back with a recommendation of a retained jurisdiction for Jolley.

The prosecutor argued for 5 years fixed and 10 years indeterminate, for a total of 15 years based on her age and her willingness to speak in detail about the incident. Jeff Kunz, the attorney for Jolley, asked for a period of probation with an appointment to felony specialty court.

Judge Simpson sentenced Jolley to 5 years fixed and 10 years indeterminate, for a total of 15 years.

Judge Simpson did not believe probation or a retained jurisdiction was appropriate.