Dripps makes court appearance

Crime Tracker

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The man accused of killing Angie Dodge will have to wait to hear if his confession will be heard in court.

Brian Dripp's attorneys and defense lawyers met with the judge online this morning to discuss a planned suppression hearing. Defense Attorney James Archibald asked for a delay while they found a psychological consultant.

Archibald says the competency issue came up when investigators described Dripps as "intelligent" when they interviewed to him during their investigation.

Dripps reportedly admitted to police he raped and killed Dodge in 1996, and that he did so alone. The confession led to the July 2019 exoneration of Christopher Tapp, who spent 20 years in prison for Dodge’s murder.

Prosecutor Kristine Schindale objected to any postponement from the July date already planned. Schindale says she was unaware of the delay request and her witnesses were ready to testify.

Judge Joel Tingey ruled in favor of the defense. He scheduled a status conference for August 26 and a suppression hearing for September 30.