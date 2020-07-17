Missing endangered 9-year-old in Fruitland

Crime Tracker

FRUITLAND, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Fruitland Police Department is looking for a 9-year-old who was last seen at 200 NE 12 St Fruitland in Mesa Verde Park and is believed to be in danger.

Elijah Joel Monize was last seen at a baseball game.

Elijah is a white male with brown hair cut into a mohawk, brown eyes, is 4 foot 9 inches and weighs 85 pounds.

He has multiple medical conditions.

He was last seen with a gray shirt and gray shorts with a draw string.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child, contact 208-642-6006 or 911 immediately.