Police search for wanted man who fled on foot after vehicle pursuit

Crime Tracker

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Rigby Police Department reports shortly after 10:00 p.m. Thursday, officers and deputies were notified of a vehicle pursuit heading southbound on Highway 20 from Madison County.

Jefferson County deputies were able to successfully spike the vehicle as the suspect continued southbound.

Shortly after that, the suspect vehicle stopped on Highway 20 at milemarker 321, and the driver fled on foot.

Law enforcement from the Rigby Police Department, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho State Police, Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Idaho Falls K-9 began to search the area in an attempt to locate the suspect.

After several hours the search was called off.

The suspect has been identified as 30-year-old Robbee Williams who has several outstanding felony and misdemeanor warrants for his arrest.

Additional charges are pending at this time.

Anyone with information on the location of Williams is urged to contact local law enforcement immediately.