Idaho Falls man arrested for alleged child enticement

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Attorney General Lawrence Wasden announced Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit investigators arrested an Idaho Falls man Thursday for alleged enticement of a child through use of the internet or other communication device.

49-year-old Robert F. LaPier was booked into the Bonneville County Jail following his arrest.

The Idaho Falls Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations and the Bonneville County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office assisted the ICAC Unit.

Anyone with information regarding the exploitation of children is encouraged to contact local police, the Attorney General’s ICAC Unit at 208-947-8700, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

The Attorney General’s ICAC Unit works with the Idaho ICAC Task Force, a coalition of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, to investigate and prosecute individuals who use the internet to criminally exploit children.