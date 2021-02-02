Bingham County man arrested following ICAC investigation

Crime Tracker

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has announced the arrest of a Blackfoot man following an investigation by his office’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit.

The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested Andrew R. Young, 33, on January 28. A warrant had been issued for his arrest after the execution of a residential search warrant in Blackfoot in December 2020.

Young is charged with alleged sexual exploitation of a child. He is alleged to have possessed sexually exploitative material. He was booked into the Bonneville County Jail following his arrest.

In addition to the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations, District 7 Probation and Parole Office, Idaho Falls Police Department, the Bonneville County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and the Bingham County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office all assisted the ICAC Unit with the investigation and arrest.

Anyone with information regarding the exploitation of children is encouraged to contact local police, the Attorney General’s ICAC Unit at 208-947-8700, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.