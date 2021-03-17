Coroner identifies 24-year-old man killed near Boise State

Crime Tracker

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - A man who was shot and killed during what authorities believe was a sidewalk robbery attempt near Boise State University has been identified as Guy A. Lopez II, 24, of Boise.

Lopez died of gunshot wounds at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center late Monday, Ada County Coroner Dotti Owens said Tuesday.

Devoune Mosley, 23, of Eagle, and Matthew Crawford, 22, of Boise, were being held without bail in the Ada County jail on murder charges, police said. Mosley is also charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. Neither man has entered a plea, and court records don't indicate whether they have attorneys who could speak for them.

Police say evidence indicates the men shot Lopez multiple times during a robbery attempt. The investigation continues.

Boise State has confirmed no students or employees were involved. The school is one of Idaho's three public universities, with nearly 20,000 full- and part-time students.

"The university community is saddened by this loss of life and extends heartfelt condolences to the victim's family and loved ones," the university said in a statement.