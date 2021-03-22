Skip to Content
Crime Tracker
By
today at 10:34 am
Published 10:38 am

Inmate back in custody after jail escape in northern Utah

MGN Online

LOGAN, Utah (AP) - An inmate is back in custody after escaping a county jail in northern Utah by scaling two fences.

Cache County sheriff's officials say 37-year-old Cecil Vijil was outside for recreation time when he scaled the yard fence and an outer perimeter fence at the jail Sunday morning. Authorities say he ran into the fields next to the jail, removed his outer clothing and armed himself with a board.

Officers with the sheriff's office and the Logan City Police Department set up a large perimeter and kept Vijil in sight. They convinced him to return to custody about an hour after he escaped.

Vijil was examined by medical staff and returned to jail. Charges stemming from the escape will be reviewed by the Cache County Attorney's Office.

News / Regional News / Top Stories / Utah

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content