Man arrested after found stuck in stolen vehicle

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - A 24-year-old man was arrested Monday after he was found stuck on a canal bank in a stolen vehicle.

Idaho Falls Police officers and Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a report of an intoxicated driver stuck on a canal bank around 8:30 a.m. near 73rd S. and 15th E.

The reporting party called dispatch after discovering a vehicle had driven off a small bridge and was stuck on the canal bank.

The reporting party told dispatch the driver, a male, was still trying to drive the car even though it was stuck and could not move.

IFPD officers located the crash a half mile east of the intersection on a private lane outside of city limits and detained the driver until a deputy arrived.

Deputies identified the man as 24-year-old Austin S. Blakely who showed signs of being intoxicated.

Deputies found the license plates on the vehicle Blakely was driving belonged to a different vehicle and person, and the vehicle itself was reported stolen on March 17.

Blakely told deputies he borrowed the car from his sister and was not aware the vehicle was stolen.

Blakely was transported to the Bonneville County Jail where he was booked for possession of a stolen vehicle, a felony.

During the booking process, deputies located a small baggie and a syringe filled with a white substance on Blakely’s person that tested positive as methamphetamine. Blakely was booked on an additional felony charge for possession of methamphetamine.