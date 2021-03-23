Man arrested after found stuck in stolen vehicle
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - A 24-year-old man was arrested Monday after he was found stuck on a canal bank in a stolen vehicle.
Idaho Falls Police officers and Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a report of an intoxicated driver stuck on a canal bank around 8:30 a.m. near 73rd S. and 15th E.
The reporting party called dispatch after discovering a vehicle had driven off a small bridge and was stuck on the canal bank.
The reporting party told dispatch the driver, a male, was still trying to drive the car even though it was stuck and could not move.
IFPD officers located the crash a half mile east of the intersection on a private lane outside of city limits and detained the driver until a deputy arrived.
Deputies identified the man as 24-year-old Austin S. Blakely who showed signs of being intoxicated.
Deputies found the license plates on the vehicle Blakely was driving belonged to a different vehicle and person, and the vehicle itself was reported stolen on March 17.
Blakely told deputies he borrowed the car from his sister and was not aware the vehicle was stolen.
Blakely was transported to the Bonneville County Jail where he was booked for possession of a stolen vehicle, a felony.
During the booking process, deputies located a small baggie and a syringe filled with a white substance on Blakely’s person that tested positive as methamphetamine. Blakely was booked on an additional felony charge for possession of methamphetamine.
Same guy that shot someone in a drug deal last October.
Way to go Bonneville county prosecutor! No longer sure why our police officers risk their lives catching these guys when they just get released to do it again with little real consequences for their actions.
https://www.eastidahonews.com/2020/10/heres-what-we-know-about-the-shooting-that-led-to-tuesdays-arrest/
Wow! I totally agree!Thanks for that, i would of not realized that. Thats so ridiculous! Same guy in a stolen vehicle that had shot someone in October for stealing something! How ironic! Our system is broke if these kind of people are released back into society when they are clearly a danger to every law abiding citizen here! Someone better step up their game! Thank you for beinging this to my attention!