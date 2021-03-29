Man arrested for Walmart burglary

Crime Tracker

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 27-year-old Ammon man last Saturday afternoon after responding to a report of a burglary at the Ammon Walmart.

At approximately 3:10 p.m., Walmart employees called dispatch to report a man who left their store with two TV’s, loaded them into a pickup truck and began to drive away.

Walmart staff also said the man was a suspect in multiple previous thefts from the store.

Moments later, a deputy observed the suspect vehicle near Derrold Ave. and 25th E. but lost sight of it while attempting to navigating traffic to get behind it.

Another deputy in the area located the vehicle leaving a business behind the Edwards Theater Complex and head into the neighborhood on S. Eagle Dr.

Deputies were able to make a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle near Falcon Dr. and 17th St., identifying Brandon M. Jones as the driver.

As deputies spoke with Jones, he appeared to be under the influence of some type of narcotics, and at first told deputies he bought the TVs online.

Jones then pleaded with deputies to let him just return the TVs to the store.

Deputies placed Jones under arrest and located items of drug paraphernalia indicating heroin and methamphetamine use during an inventory of his vehicle.

Deputies also located a container with just under 2 grams of methamphetamine inside.

Deputies transported him to the Bonneville County Jail.

Jones was booked for felony charges of burglary and possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Jones was also issued citations relating to his expired driver’s license and vehicle registration and failure to provide insurance.

Walmart staff were able to retrieve the TVs.