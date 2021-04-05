Man arrested for possession of marijuana, methamphetamine

Crime Tracker

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - A 22-year-old Ammon man was arrested for possession of marijuana and methamphetamine Saturday.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence on Diamond Cir. after receiving a report of drug use in one of the rooms.

Residents of the house contacted dispatch at around 1:30 a.m. advising they witnessed a roommate using illegal drugs inside one of the bedrooms.

Deputies made contact with the roommate, 22-year-old Mickey R. Jenkins, and could smell the strong odor of marijuana coming from inside.

Jenkins told deputies he hadn’t used drugs in about a year.

Deputies conducted a search of the room and located drug paraphernalia and, baggies containing over a gram of marijuana and just more than five grams of methamphetamine.

Jenkins was placed under arrest and was transported to the Bonneville County Jail where he was booked for felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor charges for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.