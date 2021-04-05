1 killed in Pocatello stabbing incident
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Pocatello Police say one person was killed and two others injured during a stabbing in a home near the intersection of Lander and 10th Street.
According to police, the injured people went to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment shortly after midnight. They traced the incident to a home near Caldwell Park.
Police said there was no immediate threat to the public, but have not released any additional information about the incident or those involved.
Comments